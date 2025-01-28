Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 481 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. OSI Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $200.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $3,753,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,323 shares in the company, valued at $75,875,254.18. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

