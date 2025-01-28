Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

