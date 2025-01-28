Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $410,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

