Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knife River by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 679,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 660,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

