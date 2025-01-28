Cass Information Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASS

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.