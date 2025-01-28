CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $145.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

