CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $35,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CBRE stock opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.37.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

