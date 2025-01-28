Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CE opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

