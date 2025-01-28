Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

CTRI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 106,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Centuri has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Centuri during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Centuri by 39.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centuri by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

