Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,684,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

