Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $435,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.