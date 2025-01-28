Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 231,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.66. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

