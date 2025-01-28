Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $127.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

