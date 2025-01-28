Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,218 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLD stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

