Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,862,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $559,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The firm has a market cap of $282.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.