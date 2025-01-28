Chico Wealth RIA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chico Wealth RIA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $297.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $239.86 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.88 and a 200-day moving average of $284.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

