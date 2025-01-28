Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 500,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CHT opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

