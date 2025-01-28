Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $510,271.50 billion for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.85. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

