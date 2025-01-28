Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZWI

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.