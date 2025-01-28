CKW Financial Group Purchases 141 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 216.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.21. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

