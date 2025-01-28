Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 159,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 525,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.