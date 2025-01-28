Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,359,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.