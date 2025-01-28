Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 35,877 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.0% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

