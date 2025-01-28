Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CLNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 2,230,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $707.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Energy Fuels
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.