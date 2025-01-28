Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 2,230,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $707.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 551,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,520 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $411,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 127,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 126,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

