CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48%

Risk and Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.13 billion 1.87 $867.59 million N/A N/A Spruce Power $77.58 million 0.65 -$65.83 million ($5.06) -0.54

This table compares CLP and Spruce Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power.

Summary

CLP beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

