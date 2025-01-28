Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 661 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 4,635 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,158,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,250. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,598,033.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,489 shares of company stock valued at $109,624,297 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of COIN opened at $277.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Barclays increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.83.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

