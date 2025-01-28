Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Noel R. Holland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,347.06. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.