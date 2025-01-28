Contrasting OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and OraSure Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($7.81) -0.39 OraSure Technologies $405.47 million 0.73 $53.65 million $0.15 26.57

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -1,219.71% -134.48% OraSure Technologies 5.07% 3.55% 3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PolyPid and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 275.15%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.02%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

