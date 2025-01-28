Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Up 13.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08). 317,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 147,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).
Specifically, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 75,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,599.10).
Coral Products Trading Up 13.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 0.64.
About Coral Products
Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.
The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.
