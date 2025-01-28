Cormark Comments on Celestica’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celestica in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Celestica Trading Down 28.0 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$125.70 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$42.85 and a 1-year high of C$187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$185,293.91. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.77, for a total transaction of C$723,030.57. Insiders sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock worth $10,839,359 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.