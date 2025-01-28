Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading 8.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. 98,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.90.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.