Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 741.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Boeing by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boeing Price Performance
BA opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $214.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
