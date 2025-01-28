Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $91,771,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,378,000 after purchasing an additional 762,291 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 948,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,209,000 after purchasing an additional 682,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after purchasing an additional 608,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 435,807 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

