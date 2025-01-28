Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.38.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

