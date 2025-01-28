Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,215,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $8,776,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $965.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $951.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.97. The firm has a market cap of $428.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $686.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.