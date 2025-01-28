Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading 11.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.74 ($1.19). 22,979,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 812% from the average session volume of 2,519,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

Costain Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of £260.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

