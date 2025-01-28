CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 3.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $43,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Barclays PLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after purchasing an additional 722,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,768,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 405,062 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 173.77 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.