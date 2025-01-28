Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 390.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 118,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 94,060 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KO opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

