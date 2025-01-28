Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDY opened at $591.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $495.53 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $590.32 and a 200 day moving average of $572.44.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

