Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

