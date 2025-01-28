Crane (NYSE:CR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average of $158.47. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Crane has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

