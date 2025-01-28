CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Zacks reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFB remained flat at $15.59 during trading on Tuesday. 388,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,438. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

