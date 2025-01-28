CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $373.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.86, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

