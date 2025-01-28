Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citizens Jmp

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CCI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $92.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

