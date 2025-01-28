Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $9.12 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
