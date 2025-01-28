Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $9.12 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.