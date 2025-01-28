Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,750 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,941,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

