Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 212.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,524 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.