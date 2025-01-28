Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 223,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

