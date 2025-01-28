Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Barings Corporate Investors comprises 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

