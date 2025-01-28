Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 11.2 %

NYSE:CW opened at $340.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.84.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.